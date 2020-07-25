Whale sculpture ‘Evdokia’ installed in Ayia Napa to encourage plastic recycling

A whale sculpture named ‘Evdokia’ made by Paralimni Lyceum pupils has been installed at the Ayia Napa coastal footpath in the framework of the campaign “Keep our Sand and Sea Plastic Free” to raise awareness on the pollution of the ocean from plastics.

Ayia Napa mayor Christos Zanettou said at the unveiling ceremony on Friday night that the project – a collaboration between the TUI Care Foundation, the Travel Foundation and the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative – aims at reducing single-use plastics and to render the wider Famagusta area as a sustainable tourist destination.

Veronika Blach, head of Environmental Programmes at TUI Care Foundation, said that marine plastic pollution “poses a tremendous threat to the pristine environments on which tourism depends. Now, more than ever, it is important that we take a collaborative approach, bringing together businesses, government, NGOs and citizens to ensure that the industry makes as green a recovery as possible.”

In his welcoming speech, head of the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative Philippos Drousiotis said that plastics pollution “is one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time and tourism can contribute significantly to solving the problem. Today, in the post-Covid era, it is more important than ever to place particular emphasis on the implementation of sustainable tourism. The latter, which equally supports the pillars of economy, society and environment, is also the type of tourism which is ideal for the visitor.”

Nikoletta Erotokritou and Costas Kasapis, Coordinating Teachers for the sculpture from Paralimni Lyceum said that “Evdokia, which means ‘expect’, was prepared by pupils of the Paralimni Lyceum with the expectation to contribute to the reduction of the use of single-use plastics in the area.”

Katie James, Destinations Programme Officer of the Travel Foundation said on her end that Evdokia “will not only keep the issue of plastic pollution visible in Ayia Napa, but also underlines how practical solutions are needed. It is still important that we reduce and re-use items wherever possible, and dispose of single-use plastic responsibly.”

According to CNA, members of the Scuba Diving Support Center marked the event by cleaning the seabed off the coast where Evdokia was placed.

