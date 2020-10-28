News Local West wants to relaunch Crusades, Erdogan claims over Prophet cartoons

West wants to relaunch Crusades, Erdogan claims over Prophet cartoons

Muslim demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, near Downing Street in central London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST RELIGION)

 

 Turkey’s leader said that Western countries mocking Islam wanted to “relaunch the Crusades”, heightening a confrontation with France over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad that have stirred anger in Muslim-majority countries.

In a speech to lawmakers of his AK Party in parliament, President Tayyip Erdogan also said that standing against attacks on the Prophet was “an issue of honour for us”, suggesting Ankara may be digging in for a prolonged standoff.

The row with France flared after a French teacher who showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo was beheaded in France this month. The caricatures are considered blasphemous by Muslims.

In a sign of spreading anger at France’s defence of the right to publish the cartoons, demonstrators denounced France in street protests in several Muslim-majority countries.

“France down, it insulted our Prophet,” shouted protesters in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Erdogan sharply criticised Macron at the weekend, saying the French leader needed a mental health check, prompting France to recall its ambassador from Ankara. On Monday, Erdogan urged a boycott of French products.

The Turkish leader again questioned Macron’s state of mind on Wednesday and, in remarks addressed to “the West”, described colonial powers as “murderers” for their record in Africa and the Middle east.

“They literally want to relaunch the Crusades, Erdogan said.

‘Since the Crusades, the seeds of evil and hatred have started falling on these (Muslim) lands and that’s when peace was disrupted.”

Turkish officials said separately Ankara would take legal and diplomatic steps in response to a caricature of Erdogan in Charlie Hebdo, which officials called a “disgusting effort” to “spread its cultural racism and hatred”.

The cartoon on the cover of Charlie Hebdo showed Erdogan sitting in a white t-shirt and underpants, holding a canned drink and lifting the skirt of a woman wearing an Islamic hijab to reveal her naked bottom.

“Our battle against these rude, ill-intentioned and insulting steps will continue until the end, with reason but determination,” Turkey’s Communications Directorate said.

State media reported that Turkish prosecutors had launched an investigation into Charlie Hebdo’s executives.

The row has its roots in a knife attack outside a French school on Oct. 16 in which a man of Chechen origin beheaded Samuel Paty, a teacher who had shown pupils cartoons of the Prophet in a civics lesson.

The French government, backed by many citizens, saw the beheading as an attack on freedom of speech, and said it would defend the right to display the cartoons.

Macron has said he would redouble efforts to stop conservative Islamic beliefs subverting French values.

France’s foreign ministry on Tuesday issued safety advice to French citizens in Indonesia, Turkey, Bangladesh, Iraq and Mauritania, advising them to exercise caution. They should stay away from any protests over the cartoons and avoid any public gatherings.

In Dhaka, hundreds of Bangladeshi Muslims took to the streets of the capital for a third consecutive day of protests, chanting slogans such as ‘Boycott French products’ and burning effigies of Macron, who they described as an enemy of Islam.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleUK-first COVID vaccines ‘likely to be imperfect’ and ‘might not prevent infection’
Next articleFrench Embassy express regret over inappropriate behaviour outside its offices, thanks police

Top Stories

Local

Huge 8500 euro fine for unmarked tobacco products

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A twenty nine year old was fined 8 and a half thousand euro for unmarked tobacco products that were discovered by police at his...
Read more
Local

Ankara provocatively announces Varosha works, as Turkish minister illegally visits

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Turkey's Environment and Urban Planning minister Murat Kurum, illegally visited the fenced off city of Famagusta, accompanied by a delegation, the latest in a...
Read more
World

Germany and France prepare new lockdowns as COVID sweeps Europe

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Germany and France were preparing to announce restrictions approaching the level of last spring’s blanket lockdowns, as COVID deaths across Europe rose almost 40%...
Read more
Local

Rain arrives over the weekend. but temperatures much higher than seasonal average

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A warm air current is still affecting the area, but showers and possibly storms are expected on Saturday, with temperatures dropping slightly, but remaining...
Read more
Local

Digital Policy ministry ready for distance learning if lockdown imposed

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Digital Policy ministry assured it was ready on the technical side to organise distance learning, if a total lockdown was imposed over the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Huge 8500 euro fine for unmarked tobacco products

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A twenty nine year old was fined 8 and a half thousand euro for unmarked tobacco products that were discovered by police at his...
Read more
Local

Ankara provocatively announces Varosha works, as Turkish minister illegally visits

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Turkey's Environment and Urban Planning minister Murat Kurum, illegally visited the fenced off city of Famagusta, accompanied by a delegation, the latest in a...
Read more
Local

Rain arrives over the weekend. but temperatures much higher than seasonal average

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A warm air current is still affecting the area, but showers and possibly storms are expected on Saturday, with temperatures dropping slightly, but remaining...
Read more
Local

Digital Policy ministry ready for distance learning if lockdown imposed

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The Digital Policy ministry assured it was ready on the technical side to organise distance learning, if a total lockdown was imposed over the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros