West Point graduation ceremony

West Point graduating cadets throw their hats in the air in celebration as U.S. Army helicopters fly overhead at the culmination of their 2020 United States Military Academy Graduation Ceremony attended by U.S. President Donald Trump at West Point, New York, U.S., June 13, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Mike Segar 

Crowds outside stores in London

Andreas Nicolaides -
Customers are pushing to enter Nike Town as it is reopening following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on Oxford Street in London, Britain, June...
Wendy’s on fire following the death of Rayshard Brooks

Andreas Nicolaides -
People watch as a Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S....
Police officers join a yoga session to boost their immune systems

Andreas Nicolaides -
Members of the Bangladesh Police wear protective masks as they join a yoga session to boost their immune systems as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)...
Hot day in Baghdad

Andreas Nicolaides -
A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars while pools are closed due to curfew imposed to prevent...
