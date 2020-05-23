News World -'We're done with the virus', says Chinese government-First time zero cases

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask is seen under a bridge of Yangtze river in Wuhan after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

China recorded no cases of Covid-19, for the first time since authorities begun publishing data on the outbreak in January.

The Chinese government declared that the virus is ‘now done’ in the country, since it was reported for the first time in Wuhan, a city of more than 10 million.

‘Transmission has stopped and the country achieved a major strategic success’, Chivese Prime Minister Li Ketsiang said, during a meeting of the National Popular Congress.

Three thousand MPs were wearing masks though. Li stressed that a massive task remains at hand.

83 thousand people have been infected from the virus in China, with 4634 losing their life.

By Constantinos Tsintas
