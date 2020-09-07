News Local Well-know Nicosia building brings a pretty penny

Well-know Nicosia building brings a pretty penny

According to Insider, a well-known building in the centre of Nicosia has been sold for the amount of €1.4 million.

The building in question is the four-storey Sideris Centre building located in the area of Trypiotis opposite the central Costa Coffee.

The property in Gordian’s portfolio was sold through G&P Lazarou to a Cypriot investor who will soon proceed with a new development in the area.

The property has a facade spanning 22 metres and covers an area of 596 square metres.

It has a building factor of 250%, coverage of 70% up to the 4th floor, and 60% for the other floors.

The building was erected in 1980.

The sale of the building was announced through the personal social media account of the G&P Lazarou CEO, Petros Lazarou.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleMembers to make up Independent Investigative Committee for “The Cyprus Papers” decided
Next articleCyprus’ President–Greece’s PM coordinate in view of forthcoming European Council meeting

Top Stories

Local

Klavdia Murder – Shutter on accused’s rifle broken

Maria Bitar -
All the information gathered in the alleged fratricide case in Klavdia so far, were presented today by the responsible investigator at the Larnaca Assize...
Read more
Local

One new coronavirus case detected out of 2.049 tests

Maria Bitar -
The death of a 76-year-old man with pre-existing health issues that was being treated at the intensive care unit of the Famagusta General Hospital...
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia sentences 8 people to prison in Khashoggi murder case

Maria Bitar -
A Saudi Arabian court has issued a final ruling in the case of the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, sentencing eight people...
Read more
Economy

Bounced cheques issued in Cyprus increase in August

Maria Bitar -
Bounced cheques issued in August amounted to €75,840 marking an increase of 72% compared with the previous month, data released by the Central Bank...
Read more
Local

Cyprus at top of EIB countries, Minister Petrides says after meeting Hoyer

Maria Bitar -
The Republic of Cyprus maintains the leading position among the European Investment Bank (EIB) shareholder countries for 2020 with agreements for projects that...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Klavdia Murder – Shutter on accused’s rifle broken

Maria Bitar -
All the information gathered in the alleged fratricide case in Klavdia so far, were presented today by the responsible investigator at the Larnaca Assize...
Read more
Local

One new coronavirus case detected out of 2.049 tests

Maria Bitar -
The death of a 76-year-old man with pre-existing health issues that was being treated at the intensive care unit of the Famagusta General Hospital...
Read more
Local

Cyprus at top of EIB countries, Minister Petrides says after meeting Hoyer

Maria Bitar -
The Republic of Cyprus maintains the leading position among the European Investment Bank (EIB) shareholder countries for 2020 with agreements for projects that...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ President–Greece’s PM coordinate in view of forthcoming European Council meeting

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' President, Nikos Anastasiades, had an extensive phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday in view of the European...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros