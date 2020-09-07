Well-know Nicosia building brings a pretty penny

According to Insider, a well-known building in the centre of Nicosia has been sold for the amount of €1.4 million.

The building in question is the four-storey Sideris Centre building located in the area of Trypiotis opposite the central Costa Coffee.

The property in Gordian’s portfolio was sold through G&P Lazarou to a Cypriot investor who will soon proceed with a new development in the area.

The property has a facade spanning 22 metres and covers an area of 596 square metres.

It has a building factor of 250%, coverage of 70% up to the 4th floor, and 60% for the other floors.

The building was erected in 1980.

The sale of the building was announced through the personal social media account of the G&P Lazarou CEO, Petros Lazarou.