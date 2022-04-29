Whats OnConcerts"We'll be Jammin'" for International Jazz Day at Sarah's on April 30

“We’ll be Jammin'” for International Jazz Day at Sarah’s on April 30

278570098 1924670424387948 4587392557552171646 N
278570098 1924670424387948 4587392557552171646 N
In celebration of International Jazz Day musicians are welcome to share the stage to create music in the moment. Sarah’s Jazz Club is hosting a Jam session and would love for you to be a part of it. If you’ve never experienced a Jam before, this is your opportunity to experience this uplifting and inspiring affair. The Jam is under the direction of Charis Ioannou. Featuring a special guest appearance by Sarah Fenwick who will sing a song from her new album Freedom Groove
All musicians and music lovers are welcome.
General Entrance: EUR 10
Students: EUR 5
*FREE ENTRY FOR MUSICIANS**
Come Jam with us!
Book now! Call or text us on 95147711.
________________
Opening hours: 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Live music starts at 9:30 p.m.
Enjoy our delicious food and cocktails served until 1:00 a.m.
Sarah’s Jazz Club
Xanthis Xenierou, 35,
Nicosia 1015
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleTrio Rondine concert at Cafe Prozak on May 11
Next articleBaby tree kangaroo debuts at NYC’s Bronx Zoo

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros