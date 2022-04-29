“We’ll be Jammin'” for International Jazz Day at Sarah’s on April 30

In celebration of International Jazz Day musicians are welcome to share the stage to create music in the moment. Sarah’s Jazz Club is hosting a Jam session and would love for you to be a part of it. If you’ve never experienced a Jam before, this is your opportunity to experience this uplifting and inspiring affair. The Jam is under the direction of Charis Ioannou. Featuring a special guest appearance by Sarah Fenwick who will sing a song from her new album Freedom Groove

All musicians and music lovers are welcome.

General Entrance: EUR 10

Students: EUR 5

*FREE ENTRY FOR MUSICIANS**

Come Jam with us!

Book now! Call or text us on 95147711.

________________

Opening hours: 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Live music starts at 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy our delicious food and cocktails served until 1:00 a.m.