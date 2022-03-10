Week-long campaign aims to raise awareness on deaf people in Cyprus

A week-long campaign to raise awareness on deaf people in Cyprus kicks off on Monday in memory of George Markou – the “Father of deaf people”.

Organisers are the School for Deaf Children Welfare Fund and George Markou School for the Deaf.

The campaign will provide information on the state of play of deaf people in Cyprus through the screening of enlightening spots and documentaries.

Moreover, printed and electronic publications will also be distributed along with a commemorative album.

Details on the upcoming campaign were announced at a press conference on Wednesday by School for Deaf Children Welfare Fund President Achilleas Demetriades and the School’s Deputy Director Yiannis Yiannakides.

Special events during the enlightenment week include a Photo Exhibition to be opened on Tuesday by Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkatzis at the Old Market of Palouriotissa. A reception will follow.

The exhibition can be viewed between 10:00-13:00 and 16:00-19:00 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Moreover, a literary memorial for George Markou – the ‘Father of the Deaf’ – is scheduled on Wednesday at the premises of the school he founded at 18:30. A reception will follow.

Additionally, an Open Day so that one gets acquainted with deaf people is to take place on Saturday the 19th from 11:00-16:00 at the School for the Deaf-George Markou. Food, drinks, games, entertainment and information events for all ages are on the day’s agenda.

To participate in the events please contact 22-305422 or send an email to: eid-scholi-kofon[?][email protected] or visit the facebook pages of George Markou School for the Deaf and/or School for Deaf Children Welfare Fund.