News Local Weddings in Cyprus over next couple of years becoming way too expensive

Measures to prevent the coronavirus spread have led to the postponement of many weddings this year but the expensive custom will become affordable only to the very rich in 2021 and 2022.

And all this because venue and food prices have skyrocketed, Philenews reported, adding that a ballroom located in Nicosia area charges €47 per person for a basic dinner for up to 250-300 guests.

As for a luxury dinner, as they advertise, the costs rises to €57 per person. In the event guests attending the reception are between 251-400, then the charge “drops” to €43 and €53 per person, respectively.

Another ballroom in a venue up in the mountains charges €5,000 for a maximum of 50 guests outdoors, €15,000 for 100-250 guests and €20,000 for 250-350 guests. The prices are for the rental of the space alone with nothing else included.

Philenews also talked to a bride-to-be who had to cancel her wedding this year and wanted to have it next year. However, confronted with the above unbelievable prices she decided to ask a catering company for a quota for a full wedding reception dinner for 2022.

Much to her surprise, she was asked to pay €60 per person plus VAT for 250-300 guests.

Phanos Leventis, head of the Recreation Centre Owners Association, said that some increase in prices should be expected expected but called on its members to keep them as reasonable as possible.

And he explained that due to the restrictions imposed, the venues can no longer accommodate a large number of people and thus raise their prices.

Additionally, Marios Droushiotis of the Cyprus Consumers Association called on brides and grooms to do a market research before booking a venue/ballroom.

 

By Maria Bitar
