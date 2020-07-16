in-cyprus Weddings on hold, professional event planners in despair

Weddings on hold, professional event planners in despair

Ninety-nine Malaysian couples tie the knot in mass wedding ceremony

The Pancyprian Association of Professional Events (PASYEPEK) demands that the holding of open weddings, baptisms and other events without restrictions be re-instated again starting September 1st, with the President of the Association, Konstantinos Mosaikos, stating that after the latest decisions of the government, the companies are left hanging and exposed and face the risk of going bust if they continue to suspend work, with the possibility of redundancies opening starting on November 1st.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Mosaikos said that with the extension of the restrictions to September 15th instead of their being lifted on September 1st as planned initially, there are about 250 to 280 weddings which were planned before the pandemic with a turnover that was to be between 40 to 50 million euro left “in the air”.

In his statements, Mr. Mosaikos said that after the initial announcement of the government for complete removal of all restrictions on September 1st, if the epidemiological data allowed, the Association had drafted a manual which they handed over to the Ministry of Health and health services, requesting that they are allowed to restart working, from August 16th till the end of August, without restrictions or otherwise as the specific manual was applied following the instructions of the Health Services and the Epidemiological Team.
He continued by saying: “Today, ladies and gentlemen, we are in an unfavourable position having to declare that not only what we asked for has not been heeded, but, arbitrarily and without any substantial or legal justification, the preliminary date of September 1st was transferred to September 15th 2020.”.

Acknowledging that weddings and baptisms have been allowed since August 22, 2020, increasing the number of people entitled to attend wedding ceremonies, Mr. Mosaikos added, however, that “again our state has deprived us of the constitutional and human right to work since the promise that was given to us, that is the complete lifting of measures starting from September 1st as was already announced publicly, is now revoked”.
For his part, Paris Anastasiou on behalf of OEB stated that the Federation considers that companies should be supported, and a way to resume business as usual from September 1st if possible needs to be found or alternatively support to companies in the sector needs to be provided.

Source: Phile news/CNA

Read More: Weddings with 350 guests from August 22; new relaxations announced

By Maria Bitar
Previous articlePaphos brawl over various things not moved in time
Next articleClarifications over pandemic’s state of play in breakaway North Cyprus

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Wanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for the person depicted in the photos, in the context of the investigation of a case of burglary and theft, an...
Read more
Health

A controlled return to sports post-quarantine for fans…

Maria Bitar -
A lengthy announcement has been issued by the Ministry of Health, which includes all the instructions in view of the new season in sports....
Read more
in-cyprus

Clarifications over pandemic’s state of play in breakaway North Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
The Greek-Cypriot side will ask for clarifications and information on four issues during the upcoming meeting of the bi-communal Technical Committee for Health which...
Read more
in-cyprus

Weddings on hold, professional event planners in despair

Maria Bitar -
The Pancyprian Association of Professional Events (PASYEPEK) demands that the holding of open weddings, baptisms and other events without restrictions be re-instated again starting...
Read more
in-cyprus

Paphos brawl over various things not moved in time

Maria Bitar -
A 68-year-old man was arrested in Paphos and then charged formally to be summoned to court in connection with an on-going investigation including grievous...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Halloumi cheese fingers

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 2 1/2 tablespoon olive oil 175g (6 oz) halloumi cheese, cut into sticks 1 dessertspoon lemon juice 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano freshly ground black pepper to taste Method Prep:5min ›...
Read more
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the dough: 1½ cup bulgur wheat 2 cups water 1 tsp. salt For the filling: 250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped ½ cup of olive oil 2 big onions, coarsely chopped 1...
Read more
Local Food

Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg) 1 small onion, grated 1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated ½ cup simple flour 2 tsps. fine lemon zest 2 big eggs 1 tbsp. fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Rocket salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 cups rocket leaves, rinsed and dried 1 cup cherry tomatoes 1 cup pomegranate seeds 1 red bell pepper ½ cup croutons 2-3 light cheese slices (grated) salt ½ of a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

Wanted for breaking and entering and theft (see images)

Maria Bitar -
Police are looking for the person depicted in the photos, in the context of the investigation of a case of burglary and theft, an...
Read more
Health

A controlled return to sports post-quarantine for fans…

Maria Bitar -
A lengthy announcement has been issued by the Ministry of Health, which includes all the instructions in view of the new season in sports....
Read more
in-cyprus

Clarifications over pandemic’s state of play in breakaway North Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
The Greek-Cypriot side will ask for clarifications and information on four issues during the upcoming meeting of the bi-communal Technical Committee for Health which...
Read more
in-cyprus

Paphos brawl over various things not moved in time

Maria Bitar -
A 68-year-old man was arrested in Paphos and then charged formally to be summoned to court in connection with an on-going investigation including grievous...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros