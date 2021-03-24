The School of Law of the University of Central Lancashire Cyprus (UCLAN) invites you to join its first Webinar to find out more about its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of study.

The Webinar takes place on Wednesday, the 24th of March 2021, between 18:00 – 19:00.

The University of Central Lancashire Cyprus is the first university in Cyprus with a Moot Court Room at its state-of-the-art facilities which allows students to be fully prepared for their future career. It is worth mentioning that the Bachelor of Laws LLB (Hons) programme is the only Law degree in Cyprus validated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and Bar Standards Board of England and Wales and the Legal Council of Cyprus.

Apart from the Bachelor of Laws LLB (Hons) programme, the School of Law offers the following postgraduate programmes: Master of Laws LLM, LLM Financial and Commercial Law and LLM International Business Law, covering a wide range of the legal science.

The Webinar gives you the opportunity to find out more about the advantages of choosing the School of Law of the British University of Cyprus for your studies and the programmes of study of the University. Our experienced Academics will be available to provide all information regarding the programmes of study of the School of Law and future career opportunities whereas our Professional Staff will provide information about the entry requirements for October 2021, application process and scholarships.

Speakers include: Prof. Stéphanie Laulhé Shaelou (Head of the School of Law), Dr Klearchos Kyr

Webinar by the School of Law of the University of Central Lancashire Cyprus (UCLan Cyprus)

The School of Law of the University of Central Lancashire Cyprus invites you to join its first Webinar to find out more about its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes of study. The Webinar will take place on Wednesday, the 24th of March 2021 between 18:00 – 19:00.

The University of Central Lancashire Cyprus is the first university in Cyprus with a Moot Court Room at its state-of-the-art facilities which allows students to be fully prepared for their future career. It is worth mentioning that the Bachelor of Laws LLB (Hons) programme is the only Law degree in Cyprus validated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and Bar Standards Board of England and Wales and the Legal Council of Cyprus.

Apart from the Bachelor of Laws LLB (Hons) programme, the School of Law offers the following postgraduate programmes: Master of Laws LLM, LLM Financial and Commercial Law and LLM International Business Law, covering a wide range of the legal science.

The Webinar gives you the opportunity to find out more about the advantages of choosing the School of Law of the British University of Cyprus for your studies and the programmes of study of the University. Our experienced Academics will be available to provide all information regarding the programmes of study of the School of Law and future career opportunities whereas our Professional Staff will provide information about the entry requirements for October 2021, application process and scholarships.

Speakers include: Prof. Stéphanie Laulhé Shaelou (Head of the School of Law), Dr Klearchos Kyriakides (Deputy Head of the School of Law), Dr Nasia Hadjigeorgiou (LLB Course Leader), Dr Nevi Agapiou (LLM Course Leader – Programme Coordinator) and Ms Maria Aresti (Senior Student Recruitment Officer).

The Webinar will be conducted in English and you can watch it by completing the registration form that can be found in the following link https://www.uclancyprus.ac.cy/schools-webinars/.

For more information, please contact UCLan Cyprus at [email protected] or by phone at +357 24 69 40 00.