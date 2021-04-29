Weather until Easter Monday

A warm air mass is affecting the region and thin dust will be in the air. Temperature will be clearly above the normal for this time of the year.

On Friday there will be increased clouds but soon the weather will become fine.

Temperature will rise to 33 C inland, 29 C to southern and eastern coasts and 27 C in remaining coastal areas and 26 C in the mountains.

On Saturday the weather will be mainly fine but cloudy.

The temperature will rise a bit mainly inland and on the mountains.

On Easter Sunday, the weather will be mainly fine with some clouds.

The temperature will rise a bit more to be clearly above the average for the season.

On Easter Monday the weather will be mainly fine with clouds. The temperature will rise even more.