Weather to improve before it gets bad again

The cold air mass that is affecting the area is withdrawing as of tomorrow but a new one will affect the region as of Sunday.

The weather in detail:

On Thursday afternoon the weather will be fine with increased clouds locally and frost on the mountains.

Tonight the weather will be fine with increased clouds locally. The temperature will be around 2 C inland, 4 C in the southern and eastern coastal areas, 6 C in the remaining coastal areas and -5 on the mountains. There might be frost on the mountains and semi-mountainous areas.

Tomorrow Friday the weather will be cloudy with possible light showers and isolated snow on the mountains. The temperature will be around 16 C inland and in the southern and eastern coastal areas, 5 C in the remaining coastal areas and -5 on the mountains. There might be frost on the mountains and semi-mountainous areas.

On Saturday the weather will be cloudy with initially local showers and isolated thunderstorm mainly in the western part of the island. The phenomena will affect the whole island later and as of the wind there will be very strong southwesterly winds.

On Sunday, the weather will be initially cloudy with local showers and or isolated thunderstorms and snow on the mountains. Snow is expected locally and on the semi-mountainous areas. Very strong westerly to northwesterly winds.

On Monday, the weather will be cloudy. Isolated showers are expected in some areas as well as snow on the mountains.

No important change to the temperature is expected on Saturday but a slight drop is expected on Sunday and another drop on Monday so that the temperature will be below the average for the season.