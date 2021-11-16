NewsLocalWeather to get gradually worse with rain and thunderstorms

Weather to get gradually worse with rain and thunderstorms

A high pressure system is affecting the area and there is a thin layer of dust in the air, which might increase.

As of tomorrow Wednesday, the weather will gradually get worse, while on Friday and Saturday clouds and local showers are expected, while thunderstorms are also possible.

On Tuesday afternoon the weather will be mainly fine with high clouds. The temperature will drop to 11 degrees Celsius inland, around 15 C in coastal regions and 10 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow Wednesday, the weather will be cloudy with the possibility of local showers.

The temperature will rise to 26 degrees Celsius inland, 17 C in the mountains and 25 C in coastal regions.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday the weather will be mainly cloudy, with local showers and possible thunderstorms.

By gavriella
