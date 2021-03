Today, Saturday, the weather will be mainly fine with increased clouds in some areas.

Winds will be mainly north-westerly to south-westerly, moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning south-westerly to north-westerly in the afternoon.

The sea will be a bit rough in the east and the south and rough in the west and the north.

Temperatures will rise to 17 C inland, 18 C in coastal areas and 6 C in the mountains.