Weather forecast until Tuesday

Thin dust is seen in the atmosphere but as of Sunday evening it is expected that dust levels will start receding. Increase of temperature by Tuesday.

The forecast in detail:

The weather today, Saturday, will be mainly cloudy with isolated showers mainly in the eastern half of the island in the afternoon. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, force 3 Beaufort, over smooth to slight sea. The temperature will be 28 C inland, 24 C in the west coast and 26 C in the remaining coasts and 22 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow Sunday the weather will be mainly fine but increased clouds may result in isolated showers mainly in the eastern half of the island, Possible storms on the mountains and southeastern inland in the afternoon.

On Monday the weather will be fine but as of noon there will be increased clouds.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mainly fine.

The temperature is expected to increase by Turkey to remain near the average for the season.