Weather expected to slightly improve as of tomorrow

Here is the weather forecast until the weekend when the temperature is expected to drop again:

This afternoon there will be increased clouds. In the evening the temperature will drop to 4 C inland and in the southern and eastern coast areas, around 6 C in the western and northern coastal areas and -3 C in the mountains. On the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas there will be frost.

Tomorrow Wednesday the weather will be mainly fine. The temperature will rise to 15 C inland, 17 C in coastal areas and 5 C in the mountains.

On Thursday the weather will be mainly cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers and light snow on the mountains.

On Friday, there will be clouds and local showers as well as snow on the mountains.

On Saturday isolated showers are expected as well as light snow on the mountains.

On Thursday and Friday the temperature will rise slightly to range a bit below the seasonal average.