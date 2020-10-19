Weather expected to be cloudy with local rains this week

The weather this week is expected to be cloudy with local rains, mainly in the afternoons.

Tomorrow Tuesday the weather will be partly cloudy and there might be light rains locally while in the afternoon there might be storms mainly in the mountains and the eastern regions. Temperature will rise to 30 degrees Celsius inland and to 23 over the mountains.

On Wednesday, the weather will be partly cloudy and local rains are expected, while in the afternoon there might be storms. Temperature will drop to be a bit less than the seasonal average.

On Thursday the weather will again be partly cloudy with local rains and possible storms in the afternoon. Gradual increase of temperature expected.

On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy, with local rains and possible storms in the afternoon. Gradual increase of temperature expected.

(philenews)