Weather during the three-day holiday period

On Friday afternoon the weather will be cloudy. The winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight sea.

Tonight the weather will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times. The winds will be variable, light to moderate, northwesterly to northeasterly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight sea. The temperature will be 2 C inland, around 7 C in coastal areas and -1 on the mountains. On the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas there might be frost in the early morning hours.

Tomorrow, Christmas day, the weather will be mainly fine with increased cloud coverage at times. The winds will be southwesterly to norther westerly, force 3 to 4 Beaufort over smooth to slight sea. The temperature will rise to 16 C inland, around 18 C in coastal areas and 8 C on the mountains.

On Sunday the weather will be mainly fine with some isolated clouds.

On Monday and Tuesday there might be some light rain, mainly on the mountains. The temperature will remain around the normal average.