Weather during long Green Monday weekend

Clouds, isolated showers and dust expected for Green Monday. A low-pressure system is expected to affect the area as of next Sunday.

Tonight isolated showers are expected mainly in the western part of the island while snow is expected on the mountains. Winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, force 3 Beaufort over slight sea. The temperature will be 5 C inland, around 8 C in the coastal areas and -2 C in the mountains.

Tomorrow the weather will be cloudy with isolated light showers. The winds will be southeasterly to southwesterly, force 3-4 Beaufort over slight sea. The temperature will rise to 16 C inland, around 17 C in the coastal areas and 6 C in the mountains.

On Sunday the weather will be cloudy with isolated showers, while an isolated thunderstorm is also possible in the afternoon. Very strong winds are expected.

On Monday the weather will be cloudy with isolated light showers in the afternoon.

The temperature will be a bit above the seasonal average until Sunday but on Monday it will drop to be near the seasonal average.