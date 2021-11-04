NewsLocalWearing a helmet while cycling could soon become mandatory

Wearing a helmet while cycling could soon become mandatory

Public not informed on new cycling laws

Wearing a helmet while cycling in Cyprus could soon become mandatory if a draft bill submitted on Thursday by Diko MP Chrysis Pantelides gets through, Philenews reports.

The 2018 amended Law on Regulation of Bicycle Traffic does not consider it a crime not to use a protective helmet.

In a written statement, the MP noted that he pushes amendments making it a criminal offence after taking into account the many road accidents involving cyclists in recent years.

He also said it was obvious that the helmet could prove to be a lifesaver in many cases.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleShocking 2147 cases of violence against women by men recorded in 2020 alone
Next articleCabinet extends COVID-19 measures to 2/12, booster shots open to 50+ and people with obesity

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros