Wearing a helmet while cycling could soon become mandatory

Wearing a helmet while cycling in Cyprus could soon become mandatory if a draft bill submitted on Thursday by Diko MP Chrysis Pantelides gets through, Philenews reports.

The 2018 amended Law on Regulation of Bicycle Traffic does not consider it a crime not to use a protective helmet.

In a written statement, the MP noted that he pushes amendments making it a criminal offence after taking into account the many road accidents involving cyclists in recent years.

He also said it was obvious that the helmet could prove to be a lifesaver in many cases.