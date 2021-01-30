News Local Weapons found during police operation

Weapons found during police operation

Within the framework of a coordinated operation to combat organized crime, the Police found weapons and drugs in Larnaca and Nicosia.

Specifically, following evaluation of information, members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN), CID Nicosia and CID Larnaca as well as other Police sections carried out yesterday and today searches on the basis of court warrants in houses and establishments belonging to five people in the districts of Nicosia and Larnaca.

During the searches, a number of weapons, various drugs, as well as other objects related to the cultivation and packaging of drugs have been found and were confiscated.

Investigations continue.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleGreek citizen held in the occupied areas.
Next articleProblems in the roads due to strong rain and landslides

Top Stories

Local

113 new cases out of 22,674 tests on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 113 new Coronavirus cases out of 22,674 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 30 January, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on 31 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites 31 January 2021: LIMASSOL Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 09:30-18:30 Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 09:30-18:30 Apostles Petros...
Read more
Local

New SMS choices at 8998 for movement as of 1 February

gavriella -
As of 1st February, the first phase of relation of the measures to curb the outbreak of the pandemic will be implemented. Beauty salons,...
Read more
Local

Problems in the roads due to strong rain and landslides

gavriella -
According to a Police announcement, problems have been caused in several roads due to bad weather conditions. On the mountains there have been landslides of...
Read more
Local

Weapons found during police operation

gavriella -
Within the framework of a coordinated operation to combat organized crime, the Police found weapons and drugs in Larnaca and Nicosia. Specifically, following evaluation of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

113 new cases out of 22,674 tests on Saturday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 113 new Coronavirus cases out of 22,674 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 30 January, taking confirmed infections to...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on 31 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites 31 January 2021: LIMASSOL Church of Agios Ioannis Eleimon, Limassol 09:30-18:30 Cultural Center Mesa Gitonia 09:30-18:30 Apostles Petros...
Read more
Local

New SMS choices at 8998 for movement as of 1 February

gavriella -
As of 1st February, the first phase of relation of the measures to curb the outbreak of the pandemic will be implemented. Beauty salons,...
Read more
Local

Problems in the roads due to strong rain and landslides

gavriella -
According to a Police announcement, problems have been caused in several roads due to bad weather conditions. On the mountains there have been landslides of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros