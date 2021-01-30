Weapons found during police operation

Within the framework of a coordinated operation to combat organized crime, the Police found weapons and drugs in Larnaca and Nicosia.

Specifically, following evaluation of information, members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN), CID Nicosia and CID Larnaca as well as other Police sections carried out yesterday and today searches on the basis of court warrants in houses and establishments belonging to five people in the districts of Nicosia and Larnaca.

During the searches, a number of weapons, various drugs, as well as other objects related to the cultivation and packaging of drugs have been found and were confiscated.

Investigations continue.

(philenews)