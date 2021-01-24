Weapons and duty-free products found in car of man driving under the influence

Around 16:30 yesterday, the Police stopped a vehicle without license plates for check. The car was driven by a 39-year-old who was found driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. When tested he was found with 89 μg% of alcohol in his blood, when the limit is 22 μg%.

In a subsequent search of his car a gun was found as well as a knife and a bat.

Moreover, the Police found 18 boxes of shoes and two cartons of cigarettes which were taken by the Customs officials. The case was settled out of court and the man paid 100 euros.

The 39-year-old was accused in writing and was released to be subpoenaed later.

The Xylofagou police station is investigating the case.

(philenews)