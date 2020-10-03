News Local We need more Europe in health, says European Commissioner at 1st Cyprus...

We need more Europe in health, says European Commissioner at 1st Cyprus Forum

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, referred to the serious effects and opportunities brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, in an online speech at the 1st Cyprus Forum, organised by the Oxygono NGO in cooperation with the Delphi Economic Forum.

The Cypriot Commissioner said that “out of crisis comes the opportunity for change”. She noted that later this year, the Commission will put forward proposals for a European Union of Health in the ambitious program EU4 Health.

This, she continued,  includes giving a larger role to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency to prepare for and mitigate health threats and pandemics. The Commission will also deliver on Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan and the new Pharmaceutical strategy by the end of this year.

“We need more Europe in health, and more health in all policies”, she pointed out.

She also referred to the Commission’s effort to secure a safe, effective and universally accessible vaccine against COVID-19.

Kyriakides noted that the EU’s vaccine strategy aims to pool Europe’s resources to maximise the chance of success. It enables the European Commission to negotiate Advance Purchase Agreements with vaccine manufacturers on behalf of EU countries. It will also allow Member States to donate reserved doses to lower- and middle-income countries elsewhere in the world, she added.

“Over the summer, we have made important progress. The first advance purchase agreement was signed with AstraZeneca and a second with Sanofi.  We have completed negotiations with another 4 companies. Our aim is to secure a diversified portfolio in order to increase the change of finding a safe and effective vaccine”, the Commissioner noted.

She also said that throughout the crisis, the Commission has brought governments, stakeholders and the pharmaceutical industry together to help Member States prepare for, and respond to the virus and European Health Ministers have met regularly to exchange views and priorities.

“Very early on, we launched a European team of epidemiologists to develop scientific guidelines for coordinated risk management measures. We have worked very closely with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines’ Agency – to ensure a coordinated response across Europe, and to accelerate work on new treatments and therapeutics for COVID”, she added.

The Commissioner also said that the EU has established “green lanes” to ensure goods continued to flow after lockdowns were introduced and worked with our non-European trade partners to address export bans and ensure continued supply of vital pharmaceuticals and launched joint procurement initiatives, enabling Member States to access personal protective equipment, ventilators and laboratory supplies – and soon intensive care medicines.

Through the Emergency Support Instrument, she also noted, the Commission has bought millions of masks for healthcare workers, and 30 000 treatment courses of Remdesivir she went on to say.

“These have been distributed on a pro rata basis across Europe – including Cyprus – to ensure equitable access and availability”, she added.

The Emergency Support Instrument, Kyriakides noted, has also enabled transport of medical supplies, patients and medical teams — as well as training for intensive care professionals, and staff to support Member States’ testing infrastructure.

She added that the EU also adopted a new instrument – SURE – to provide temporary support to Member States to mitigate the unemployment risks linked to the crisis. Through this, Cyprus will receive EUR 497 million in loans to finance short-time work schemes and measures to mitigate the socio – economic impact of the crisis.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articlePaphos: Four remanded for brawl with knives-UPDATE
Next article632 drivers booked in first 36 hours of new hefty traffic fines

Top Stories

Local

22 new Covid cases in Cyprus on Saturday-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced 22 new Coronavirus cases in Cyprus on Saturday out of 3,477 tests, raising the total since the start of the...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Josephine Koumettou -
U.S. President Donald Trump was in a military hospital on Saturday for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, an extraordinary development that upended the...
Read more
Local

Infographics: 56% of Cyprus Covid cases since July 1 were men

Josephine Koumettou -
The Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health released on Saturday its latest infographics on the Coronavirus situation in Cyprus as of October...
Read more
World

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Josephine Koumettou -
A fireman died and 19 people were missing in France and Italy after a storm hit border regions of the two countries, causing heavy...
Read more
Local

632 drivers booked in first 36 hours of new hefty traffic fines

Josephine Koumettou -
Cypriot drivers appear to not have been deterred by new stricter fines on traffic violations put in force on October 1 aimed at tackling...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

22 new Covid cases in Cyprus on Saturday-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
The Health Ministry announced 22 new Coronavirus cases in Cyprus on Saturday out of 3,477 tests, raising the total since the start of the...
Read more
Local

Infographics: 56% of Cyprus Covid cases since July 1 were men

Josephine Koumettou -
The Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health released on Saturday its latest infographics on the Coronavirus situation in Cyprus as of October...
Read more
Local

632 drivers booked in first 36 hours of new hefty traffic fines

Josephine Koumettou -
Cypriot drivers appear to not have been deterred by new stricter fines on traffic violations put in force on October 1 aimed at tackling...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Four remanded for brawl with knives-UPDATE

Josephine Koumettou -
The Paphos police have arrested four people amid investigations in a case of possession of offensive weapons following a scuffle in the Mehmed Pasha...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros