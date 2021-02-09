“We have not seen such a low number of patients since April”

The number of patients with COVID-19 currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which is operating as a Reference establishment for coronavirus is gradually being reduced, Amalia Hatzigianni, Scientific Director of the General Hospitals of Larnaca – Famagusta said.

She said that currently only 24 persons are being treated at the hospital, including three in the Increased Care Unit, while seven patients are expected to leave since they are doing fine. She noted that so far there is no information about new patients coming to the hospital.

She added that the fact that Cyprus’s epidemiological image is improved is good but no relaxations must take place. All citizens have to respect the measures issued by the Health Ministry and each one of us must take personal hygiene measures.