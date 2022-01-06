We don’t want a new lockdown, President Anastasiades says

NewsLocalWe don't want a new lockdown, President Anastasiades says

Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, said on Thursday that the government does not want in any way to have a new lockdown, noting that in order to face any COVID-19 variant people must listen to the calls of scientists and complete their vaccination scheme.

In statements to the media on the sidelines of the Epiphany celebrations in Larnaca, and asked whether the measures decided on Wednesday by the Council of Ministers could be stricter, the President said that they did not want in any way to create conditions of a new lockdown after what the citizens and the businesses have suffered.

He noted that decisions were taken in the framework of scientific opinions. He also said that the state generously provides citizens a vaccination programme which is a way to face any COVID-19 variant.

