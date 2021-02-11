News Local We do not accept Turkey's expansionist policies, Cyprus government stresses

We do not accept Turkey’s expansionist policies, Cyprus government stresses

Turkey must realize that we do not accept its expansionist policies, Cyprus Government  Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos said in a written statement on Thursday, commenting on statements made by the Vice President and the Defence Minister of Turkey, Fuat Oktay and Hulusi Akar, respectively.

Koushos noted that “we want to make clear that the President of the Republic will participate in the informal five-party conference which the UN Secretary – General is expected to convene, with political will and determination.” Moreover, he expressed hope that the conference will pave the way with a view to achieve a just, durable, viable and functional settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the UN decisions, the Security Council resolutions and the EU principles and values, creating the preconditions for a reunited country, without foreign troops and anachronistic guarantees, which will continue to be an EU member state.

A settlement that will respond to the expectations of both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, Koushos added.

Furthermore he said that as regards Varosha, “Turkey must realize that we do not accept any of its expansionist policies, which are also not accepted by the UN, through the Security Council resolutions on Famagusta, and particularly resolutions 550 and 789, and by the EU and the international community in general.”

The Government Spokesman stressed that that “we will pursue the settlement of the Cyprus problem maintaining these clear positions and hoping that  the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey will respond in a positive way.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana but failed to yield any results.

The Turkish side illegally opened on October 8, 2020, part of the beach of the abandoned town of Famagusta, in violation to numerous UN resolutions.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Friday, 12 February
Next articleCyprus Medical Association: AstraZeneca vaccine only to people under 65

Top Stories

Local

103 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 218,...
Read more
World

Siberian blast freezes Britain to coldest since 1995: Minus 23 Celsius

gavriella -
Britain recorded the lowest temperature in 26 years on Thursday (February 11) after a bitingly cold blast of Siberian weather swirled in from Russia,...
Read more
World

Spain: Major worker unions hold strike for rise in minimum wage

gavriella -
Thousands of Spanish workers have staged a mass protest in capital Madrid on Thursday, Feb. 11, seeking an increase in their wages. Upon the calls...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Medical Association: AstraZeneca vaccine only to people under 65

gavriella -
The position of the Cyprus Medical Association is that there is no strong scientific proof for the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people...
Read more
Local

We do not accept Turkey’s expansionist policies, Cyprus government stresses

gavriella -
Turkey must realize that we do not accept its expansionist policies, Cyprus Government  Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos said in a written statement on Thursday, commenting...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

103 new cases of COVID-19, one death announced on Thursday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 218,...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Medical Association: AstraZeneca vaccine only to people under 65

gavriella -
The position of the Cyprus Medical Association is that there is no strong scientific proof for the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Friday, 12 February

gavriella -
The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing locations for Friday, 12 February, for the general population and employees. It also reminded employers/managers that they...
Read more
Local

9,264 vaccination appointments for citizens over 76

gavriella -
As of tomorrow 12 February, people over 76 years of age will have access to the Vaccination Portal in order to arrange a vaccination...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros