We do not accept Turkey’s expansionist policies, Cyprus government stresses

Turkey must realize that we do not accept its expansionist policies, Cyprus Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos said in a written statement on Thursday, commenting on statements made by the Vice President and the Defence Minister of Turkey, Fuat Oktay and Hulusi Akar, respectively.

Koushos noted that “we want to make clear that the President of the Republic will participate in the informal five-party conference which the UN Secretary – General is expected to convene, with political will and determination.” Moreover, he expressed hope that the conference will pave the way with a view to achieve a just, durable, viable and functional settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the UN decisions, the Security Council resolutions and the EU principles and values, creating the preconditions for a reunited country, without foreign troops and anachronistic guarantees, which will continue to be an EU member state.

A settlement that will respond to the expectations of both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, Koushos added.

Furthermore he said that as regards Varosha, “Turkey must realize that we do not accept any of its expansionist policies, which are also not accepted by the UN, through the Security Council resolutions on Famagusta, and particularly resolutions 550 and 789, and by the EU and the international community in general.”

The Government Spokesman stressed that that “we will pursue the settlement of the Cyprus problem maintaining these clear positions and hoping that the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey will respond in a positive way.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in the Swiss resort of Crans Montana but failed to yield any results.

The Turkish side illegally opened on October 8, 2020, part of the beach of the abandoned town of Famagusta, in violation to numerous UN resolutions.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

(CNA)