News Local We cannot proceed to negotiations on the Cyprus problem under threats, Nicosia...

We cannot proceed to negotiations on the Cyprus problem under threats, Nicosia stresses

We cannot proceed to negotiations on the Cyprus problem under threats, Nicosia said on Thursday, welcoming at the same time the fact that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed his commitment and determination for the resumption of efforts for a Cyprus settlement after the process for the election of the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community. The election will take place in October in the Turkish occupied part of Cyprus.

Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said that dialogue should take place in the right framework and in order to have this framework Turkish threats against the Republic of Cyprus, regarding the Cypriot EEZ and the fenced-off city of Famagusta, need to be terminated.

In statements at the Presidential Palace, Sentonas said that “the President of the Republic wishes to welcome the fact that UN’s Secretary-General reiterates his commitment and determination that after the voting process to elect the new Turkish Cypriot leader he will resume efforts for a settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of what has been agreed during the meeting in Berlin”.

“He also welcomes the fact that the UN Secretary-General asks to avoid unilateral actions that could undermine the future success of the negotiations”, he added, noting that “such actions are the illegal actions of Turkey in the Cypriot EEZ and Turkey’s threats for opening Varosha”.

Regarding the UNSG’s call to develop confidence building measures, Sentonas recalled that in his latest letter to Guterres, as well as during their latest telephone conversation, President Anastasiades reiterated his proposal to set up a Technical Committee comprised of Cypriot and international experts, for reconstructing Varosha.

“At the same time, we recall that during his meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader in February 2019, President Anastasiades submitted a proposal for 21 confidence building measures”, he added.

Sentonas noted, that the President remains ready to work towards this direction, towards the adoption of confidence building measures.

Additionally, he said that President Anastasiades discussed the Cyprus problem during meetings he had recently, with the President of the European Council, during the MED7 Summit, with the US Secretary of State and with the Russian Foreign Minister, expressing his readiness for the resumption of the negotiations from where they were suspended in Crans Montana.

Asked if Nicosia is in favour of a five-party meeting on the procedural issues despite provocations but does not favour substantive dialogue unless provocations are terminated, Sentonas said that what has been agreed is to convene an informal five-party meeting, that will open the way for the resumption of the dialogue.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articlePolice Chief and Israeli Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation in training sector
Next articleCoronavirus: Lessons from France’s ‘first wave’

Top Stories

Local

Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 1,951 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM and French European Affairs Minister to focus on situation during talks

Maria Bitar -
The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and EU-Turkey relations, in light of ongoing Turkish provocations, will be the focus of talks between Foreign Minister...
Read more
World

Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials in Moscow

Maria Bitar -
Russia has launched post-registration Phase 3 trials of its coronavirus vaccine among volunteers in Moscow earlier this month. The first batch of Sputnik V, Russia's...
Read more
World

Disney’s ‘Mulan’ gets cold reception in boycott-leading Hong Kong

Maria Bitar -
Walt Disney Co's live-action remake of "Mulan" opened on Thursday to a lacklustre reception in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy activists have been leading calls...
Read more
World

Coronavirus: Lessons from France’s ‘first wave’

Maria Bitar -
As the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients in France climbs higher, intensive care medics say the lessons learned from early in the pandemic...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Ten new coronavirus cases detected out of 1,951 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 10 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM and French European Affairs Minister to focus on situation during talks

Maria Bitar -
The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and EU-Turkey relations, in light of ongoing Turkish provocations, will be the focus of talks between Foreign Minister...
Read more
Local

Police Chief and Israeli Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation in training sector

Maria Bitar -
The strengthening of cooperation between Cyprus and Israel and their Police Organisations in the field of members' training was discussed in a meeting between...
Read more
Local

EP Plenary adopts resolution condemning Turkey’s illegal activities on Cyprus’ and Greece’s EEZs

Maria Bitar -
With 601 votes in favour, 57 against and 36 abstentions, the Plenary adopted a Resolution of the European Parliament on the preparation of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros