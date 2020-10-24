We are independent, Michaelides tells AG over golden passports

We are not under anyone’s custodianship, the Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides told Attorney General Yiorgos Savvides, who earlier called on his office to stay out of the citizenships for investments investigation and in particular 18 cases connected to the Limassol casino resort investment.

Michaelides said that his office had public interest in mind and though he respected the institution of the Attorney General it was his constitutional duty to exercise authorities and duties, independently of any other institutions and state officials.

We expect of such institutions, the Auditor General said, to respect that the Office is independent and not under anyone’s custodianship.

‘Our obligation to defend the institution’s independence becomes even greater as various circles attempt to hinder our work’, Michaelides added.

He said that he expected the Attorney’s General support and a call to the government to respect the constitutional duties of the Auditor General’s Office in conducting unhindered checks on the Cyprus Investment Programme.