‘We are all sorry,’ uncle of Moroccan child who died before rescue

“We are all sorry,” the uncle of Moroccan child who died after falling in a well, Mohammed Kharshish, told Reuters the morning after the child’s body was retrieved by rescue teams near the northern town of Chefchaouen.

Five-year-old Rayan Awram fell into the well on Tuesday (February 1), triggering large rescue efforts that gripped the country and many around the word.

Having removed much of the adjacent hillside and delicately tunnelling a horizontal passage into the well, rescuers finally managed to retrieve his body late on Saturday (February 5).

King Mohammed sent condolences to his parents, a statement carried by state media reported.