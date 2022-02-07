NewsWorld'We are all sorry,' uncle of Moroccan child who died before rescue

‘We are all sorry,’ uncle of Moroccan child who died before rescue

'we Are All Sorry,' Uncle Of Moroccan Child Who Died Before Rescue
'we Are All Sorry,' Uncle Of Moroccan Child Who Died Before Rescue

“We are all sorry,” the uncle of Moroccan child who died after falling in a well, Mohammed Kharshish, told Reuters the morning after the child’s body was retrieved by rescue teams near the northern town of Chefchaouen.

Five-year-old Rayan Awram fell into the well on Tuesday (February 1), triggering large rescue efforts that gripped the country and many around the word.

Having removed much of the adjacent hillside and delicately tunnelling a horizontal passage into the well, rescuers finally managed to retrieve his body late on Saturday (February 5).

King Mohammed sent condolences to his parents, a statement carried by state media reported.

By gavriella
Previous articleBritain’s Queen Elizabeth marks 70 years on throne, plans platinum jubilee celebrations
Next articleNo understaffing at Nicosia General Hospital but staff absences due to pandemic

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros