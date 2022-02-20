Waves crash on beach in Belgium as Storm Eunice gusts top 130 km/h

NewsWorldWaves crash on beach in Belgium as Storm Eunice gusts top 130...

The Belgian Meteorological Institute issued an orange wind warning on Friday (February 18), as Atlantic storm Eunice hit the country, which is home to the European Commission and NATO.

Waves were seen hitting a seaside pier in Blankenberge, while in the capital, people were seen struggling to walk on street amid strong winds.

The institute indicated on its website it was expecting winds up to 130 km per hour at the North Sea coast.

The storm, which is also battering other northern European countries, including Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands, has disrupted transport services in Belgium.

The city of Brussels set up a special number so residents can easily reach the fire services, which said they had 200 operations in waiting.

It also announced on social media Twitter that all its parks and cemeteries would be closed to the public and would gradually be reopened if the weather conditions allow.

Eunice, an Atlantic storm, has been battering Britain and Ireland most of Friday, causing widespread damage and killing at least one person.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) issued a “code red” warning saying gusts could reach up to 130 km per hour in coastal areas as the storm reaches continental Europe.

(Reuters)

