Waterfalls freeze over as snowstorm hits Canada

Waterfalls in the Canadian port city of Hamilton froze over as extreme weather hit the country and eastern parts of the U.S., leading to heavy snow, traffic jams and flight cancellations.

Social media footage showed Tiffany Falls and Sherman Falls in the province of Ontario had turned to ice.

Traffic was snarled in Toronto, Canada’s largest city, on Monday (January 17) as the snowstorm brought visibility to near zero, shut subway lines and left motorists stranded on local highways for hours.

Buses were at a standstill and passing pedestrians helped push cars up a street at a main commuter route in central Toronto. The region was predicted to get up to 2 feet of snow, and an extreme weather warning was in effect. Authorities asked residents to stay off the roads.

More than 4,200 flights in the United States were canceled or delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware. Nearly 90,000 homes and businesses between Georgia and Maine lacked electricity, according to PowerOutage.US.