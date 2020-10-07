News Local Water of Kalavasos Dam may be contaminated

Water of Kalavasos Dam may be contaminated

Following a meeting at the Kalavasos Dam, President of the House Environment Committee Adamos Adamou said that the target of the visit was to look into the environmental problems of the regions. He referred to information according to which the dam’s water was contaminated due to the nearby mines. He said that a representative of the Water Development Department assured them that the water was safe both for irrigation and for drinking, when needed. Mr. Adamou added that despite assurances, the Committee will keep monitoring the situation with frequent testing of the water.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
