Water cuts in part of Nicosia tomorrow

Parts of Nicosia will be affected by water cuts tomorrow because of a fault in the central pipe that supplies the Engomi reservoir, the Nicosia Water Board has announced.

It said the cuts will affect the Archangelos and Makedonitissa areas and parts of Strovolos Municipality near the Apoel training ground.

The cuts are scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm, though every effort will made to repair the fault and restore water supply the soonest possible, the water board added.

Efforts are underway to permanently resolve the problem in water supply in a specific area, it concluded.