News Local Water cuts in part of Nicosia tomorrow

Water cuts in part of Nicosia tomorrow

Pissouri without water for five days

 

Parts of Nicosia will be affected by water cuts tomorrow because of a fault in the central pipe that supplies the Engomi reservoir, the Nicosia Water Board has announced.

It said the cuts will affect the Archangelos and Makedonitissa areas and parts of Strovolos Municipality near the Apoel training ground.

The cuts are scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm, though every effort will made to repair the fault and restore water supply the soonest possible, the water board added.

Efforts are underway to permanently resolve the problem in water supply in a specific area, it concluded.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleFire fighters on alert, warn against carelessness
Next articleCoronavirus myth busters, by the WHO

Top Stories

Local

8000 coronavirus tests from schools so far

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    About 8000 coronavirus tests have been carried out at the island's schools so far, the Education Ministry has announced. It said the mobile units were...
Read more
Stay Home

Virtual exhibition on the life of Ferenc Liszt

Josephine Koumettou -
Virtual presentation entitled Hungarian and European, commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Hungary in 2011, with material from the exhibition...
Read more
Local

Ryanair says to resume flights to Cyprus on July 1

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Ryanair said on Tuesday that it will offering daily flights to Cyprus from July 1. It also launched a seat sale for travel in...
Read more
Local

Covid-19: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
*Two new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday by the health ministry, a drop from eight the day before, raising the total number to 937. *Emba’s...
Read more
Coronavirus

How to wear a mask safely

Josephine Koumettou -
For more information visit: www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/en/
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more
Local Food

Honey Balls

Bouli Hadjioannou -
As you stroll down Onasagorou street in the old city of Nicosia and suddenly feel the need for something sweet, follow the smell of...
Read more
Local Food

Octopus with Oregano

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg octopus ½ tsp dry oregano Pepper 3 tbsp olive oil 2 tbsp vinegar or lemon juice Preparation: Clean the octopus thoroughly under cold running water. Place the octopus...
Read more
Local Food

Fish meatballs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a bowl, mix the finely chopped onion and parsley. Boil the fish, cut into small pieces and add to the bowl. Add salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

8000 coronavirus tests from schools so far

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    About 8000 coronavirus tests have been carried out at the island's schools so far, the Education Ministry has announced. It said the mobile units were...
Read more
Local

Ryanair says to resume flights to Cyprus on July 1

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Ryanair said on Tuesday that it will offering daily flights to Cyprus from July 1. It also launched a seat sale for travel in...
Read more
Local

Covid-19: A round-up of the latest developments in Cyprus

Josephine Koumettou -
*Two new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday by the health ministry, a drop from eight the day before, raising the total number to 937. *Emba’s...
Read more
Local

Boy with Kawasaki disease to be discharged from hospital soon

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A boy aged four and a half who has been hospitalised at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia with Kawasaki disease is doing well and is...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros