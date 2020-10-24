Watch out for phone fraudsters stealing money from your account

Authorities are calling on the public to be vigilant about the latest phone fraud which seems to be gathering pace over the past few weeks.

Fraudsters call randomly aiming to secure confidential bank and personal data and steal money from your account.

According to a number of complaints, the calls are made from bogus Cyprus registered numbers.

It is believed that calls originate from abroad and in order to conceal their identity, fraudsters use phone numbers resembling with Cyprus registered numbers or on occasions the logo of banking institutions appears on screen.

Fraudsters claim to be employees of the potential victims’ bank, refer to technical issues with the clients accounts and ask for bank account and personal data in order to deal with the issues.

If they succeed, they use these data to steal money.

Authorities call on the public to be on the lookout if they take such calls and refrain from disclosing any banking or personal data over the phone.