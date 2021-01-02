News Local Watch out for latest email fraud

Authorities are calling on the public to watch out for the latest scam, with fraudsters calling on people to certify that they have received an email for a package at the Cyprus post office.

Police are asking citizens to be vigilant and either not open the malicious message or not activate the link confirming they have received the message, as this would might entail a charge.

To report any such case or seek further information, the public should get in touch with the Electronic Crime Unit on 22808200 or through the CyberAlert.Cy webpage.

By Constantinos Tsintas
