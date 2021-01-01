News Local Watch out for fireplace maintenance-2 fires caused by violations

Watch out for fireplace maintenance-2 fires caused by violations

 

Two fires broke out just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, in Aradippou and Strovolos, caused by fireplace malfunctions.

At around ten thirty, the fire service rushed to a three-storey home in Aradippou, where a blaze broke out on the second floor.

It was caused by the bad construction of the fireplace funnel, which went through a small storage space on the 2nd floor that burnt out.

Part of the wooden roof and kitchen equipment were destroyed, while the skylight of an adjacent home was also affected.

Just after eleven, a badly constructed fireplace funnel caused a 2nd fire at a two storey home in Strovolos.

The funnel overheated, catching fire which damaged part of the roof and one of the bedrooms, while a further two rooms, the hallway and the staircase, were affected by smoke and heat.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleCountdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year’s Eve event
Next articleN.Korea’s Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers’ tomb, still says no covid cases

Top Stories

World

N.Korea’s Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers’ tomb, still says no covid cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the new year with a letter to the country’s citizens and a visit the tomb of his...
Read more
Local

Watch out for fireplace maintenance-2 fires caused by violations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two fires broke out just before midnight on New Year's Eve, in Aradippou and Strovolos, caused by fireplace malfunctions. At around ten thirty, the fire...
Read more
Photos

Countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year’s Eve event

Andreas Nicolaides -
Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year's Eve event following the outbreak of the coronavirus...
Read more
World

Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in COVID-19 ward

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Brazilians saw in 2021 with fireworks under unusual social distancing measures, while in a hospital intensive care ward outside Sao Paulo, doctors tending COVID-19...
Read more
World

In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Moments after Britain completed its divorce with the European Union, the first trucks hauling goods across the new customs border presented their clearance documents...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Famagusta hospital covid patients rise to 71, 163 island wide

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The number of patients being treated for covid at Famagusta hospital, the referral institution, has risen to 71. Five of them are in more serious...
Read more
Local

President points finger at Eide for spreading two-state solution ‘fiction’

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The former UN special envoy for the Cyprus issue Espen Barth Eide is the one who spread the unfounded 'fiction' that he supported a...
Read more
Local

Dozens burn mopeds, injure fireman, police fire warning shot

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Dozens of youths in the Famagusta district just thought to usher in the New Year by carrying and burning a number of mopeds in...
Read more
Local

It’s a boy! Michalis the first baby of the New Year

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A boy born in Nicosia is the first baby of 2021. Michalis was delivered at the Ledra private clinic in Nicosia, 13 minutes past midnight...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros