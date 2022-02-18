Waste management project in Cyprus among EU’s announced ones

A project aiming to improve waste management in Cyprus is included in an investment package of over 110 million euros into LIFE programme integrated projects for environmental and climate protection announced by the European Commission.

The funding will support new major environmental and climate projects in 11 EU countries – Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia, CNA reports from Brussels.

The project, which was selected after a call for proposals covering the year 2020, “will aim to improve the infrastructure and collection systems for recyclable and biodegradable waste”.

The total cost of the project is about 14.8 million euros, of which 8.9 million will be contributed by the EU. The project has a start date of October 1st 2021 and is is scheduled to end by September 30th 2029.

As outlined in an annex for the Commission’s press release, the project “Steering waste away from landfill (LIFE-IP CYzero WASTE)” is an initiative by the Department of Environment at Cyprus`s Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment to address the fact that Cyprus has one of the EU`s highest levels of municipal waste per inhabitant.

Most of this waste goes to landfill, with less than 20% recycled. Several factors hamper the country from meeting the EU`s Landfill Directive and Circular Economic Action Plan`s targets, including a lack of infrastructure and collection systems for recyclable and biodegradable waste.

“Measures will include the separate collection of biowaste in 50 rural, semirural, and urban areas, and improving the collection of dry recyclables, like paper and metal cans, by setting up 20 green kiosks” according to the details publicised.

“Seven cities will get reuse/repair centres and a network of reuse shops. Also, some `pay-as-you-throw` systems will be demonstrated, which, together with introducing a landfill tax, should encourage the shift to a more circular economy” the announcement adds.

The beneficiaries of the project include the municipalities of Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos, Larnaca, Aglandjia, Aradippou, Paralimni, Ayia Napa, Polis Chrysochous and Yeroskipou as well as several regional development agencies.