Waste collected from Konnos bay’s beach, deep-sea floor totals 112.5 kilos

A total of 112.5 kilos of waste was collected from the beach and deep-sea floor of Konnos bay in Protaras during Sunday’s campaign by the “Keep our Sand and Sea Plastic Free” initiative.

The one-day campaign was part of “Let’s Do It Cyprus” project with the contribution of 33 volunteers, according to a press release by the project’s directors.

“Among the 112.5 kilos of waste collected were three car tires, hundreds of cigarette butts, plastic boxes and other items that should have not been there,” it added.

“Everyone must contribute and take responsibility in order to address the pollution of the seas,” it also said.

“Keep our Sand and Sea Plastic Free” is an initiative by TUI Care Foundation, in cooperation with Travel Foundation and the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative.

Information about “Keep our Sand and Sea Plastic Free” can be found on the campaign’s website and social networks.

(Philenews)