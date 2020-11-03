News Local Waste collected from Konnos bay's beach, deep-sea floor totals 112.5 kilos

Waste collected from Konnos bay’s beach, deep-sea floor totals 112.5 kilos

A total of 112.5 kilos of waste was collected from the beach and deep-sea floor of Konnos bay in Protaras during Sunday’s campaign by the “Keep our Sand and Sea Plastic Free” initiative.

The one-day campaign was part of “Let’s Do It Cyprus” project with the contribution of 33 volunteers, according to a press release by the project’s directors.

“Among the 112.5 kilos of waste collected were three car tires, hundreds of cigarette butts, plastic boxes and other items that should have not been there,” it added.

“Everyone must contribute and take responsibility in order to address the pollution of the seas,” it also said.

“Keep our Sand and Sea Plastic Free” is an initiative by TUI Care Foundation, in cooperation with Travel Foundation and the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative.

Information about “Keep our Sand and Sea Plastic Free” can be found on the campaign’s website and social networks.

(Philenews)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleEconomic activity in Cyprus to recover in 2021 – survey
Next articleCyprus must take steps necessary to deny port access to Russian naval vessels-US official

Top Stories

Local

President Anastasiades strongly condemns heinous attacks in Vienna

gavriella -
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has strongly condemned the heinous attacks in Vienna. "Devastated and deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in...
Read more
Local

Passengers to print tags, drop off their luggage at airports

gavriella -
The passengers at both the Larnaca and Paphos Airports will be able to print tags for their luggage and then drop their suitcases off...
Read more
Local

Second distribution of flu vaccines

gavriella -
The second batch of flu vaccines have arrived in Cyprus and is expected to be distributed to GPs of the National Health System shortly....
Read more
Local

Huge coffee shop at D’ Avila Bastion of Eleftheria Square

gavriella -
Coffee shop and restaurant owners working in the part of the Nicosia within the walls are concerned having heard that the area to be...
Read more
Local

Closure of “Makedonia” airport in Salonica affects 20 flights to and from Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
The closure of “Makedonia” Airport in Salonica due to increased measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Greece will affect a total...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

President Anastasiades strongly condemns heinous attacks in Vienna

gavriella -
President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has strongly condemned the heinous attacks in Vienna. "Devastated and deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in...
Read more
Local

Passengers to print tags, drop off their luggage at airports

gavriella -
The passengers at both the Larnaca and Paphos Airports will be able to print tags for their luggage and then drop their suitcases off...
Read more
Local

Second distribution of flu vaccines

gavriella -
The second batch of flu vaccines have arrived in Cyprus and is expected to be distributed to GPs of the National Health System shortly....
Read more
Local

Huge coffee shop at D’ Avila Bastion of Eleftheria Square

gavriella -
Coffee shop and restaurant owners working in the part of the Nicosia within the walls are concerned having heard that the area to be...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros