Washington sees the longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries

The longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium dazzled night skies in Washington on Friday (November 19), in an event dubbed the “Blood Moon” due to its red haze.

The partial eclipse, lasting for 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, is the longest since February 18, 1440, according to NASA.

During the eclipse, which could be seen from the United States, Japan and Chile, up to 99.1% of the Moon’s disk will be within Earth’s darkest shadow, NASA said.

The next longest partial eclipse will take place in 2669.

