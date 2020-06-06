News World Washington Mayor Bowser, 'unbought and unbossed,' challenges Trump

Washington Mayor Bowser, ‘unbought and unbossed,’ challenges Trump

Mayor Muriel Bowser looks out over a Black Lives Matter sign that was painted on a street, during nationwide protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 5, 2020 in this handout photo. Khalid Naji-Allah Executive Office of the Mayor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

 

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has drawn a battle line right up to the White House.

Bowser, one of seven black female mayors of America’s 100 largest cities, on Friday declared a small but symbolic patch of the U.S. capital – a section of 16th Street bounded by a church on one side and Lafayette Square opposite the White House on the other – “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

The Democratic mayor then had the District Of Columbia’s departments of transportation and public works paint giant yellow letters spelling “Black Lives Matter” followed by the city’s flag on the street spanning two city blocks leading to plaza. To finish, Bowser posted on Twitter a video taken from a nearby roof showing the White House overlooking the results.

“There are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen,” Bowser told a news conference, “and to have their humanity recognized, and we had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city.”

Glynda Carr, president and chief executive of Higher Heights for America PAC, a political action committee dedicated to helping more liberal black women win elective office, said Bowser “showed the world that she leads, unbought and unbossed.” Carr’s organization has never raised money for Bowser.

For his part, the Republican president denounced Bowser as “incompetent.”

Washington’s status as the seat of the federal government has not always been a comfortable fit for its residents or elected leaders. The city’s population of about 700,000 people – 46.4% black and 45.6% white, according to the Census Bureau – is politically liberal and heavily Democratic.

The ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last month, have heightened that tension and thrust Bowser – mayor since 2015 – into the national spotlight.

Bowser has supported peaceful demonstrators while denouncing violence and looting. Trump has advocated a militarized response to civil unrest and even summoned a contingent of active-duty troops to Washington, though they were never deployed on the streets. Bowser said she did not want any out-of-state military forces in Washington.

When Trump threatened protesters who come near the White House with “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons,” Bowser shot back with a comment that summed up their relationship.

“There are no vicious dogs & ominous weapons. There is just a scared man. Afraid/alone. … I call upon our city and our nation to exercise great restraint even while this President continues to try to divide us,” Bowser wrote on Twitter.

After baton-swinging federal police fired smoke canisters, flashbang grenades and rubber bullets to drive away peaceful protesters near the White House so Trump on Monday could pose holding a Bible in front of a church near what is now “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” Bowser called the scene “shameful.”

A single mother to a toddler, Bowser is only the second woman to serve as Washington’s mayor and the first to win a second term in office.

Like other elected officials in Washington over the years, Bowser has advocated statehood for the District of Columbia, which has no voting members of Congress even as states with smaller populations have two senators and one member of the House of Representatives. Washington’s mayor was a federal appointee until the 1970s when the city was granted “home rule” and began electing its mayors.

Bowser also clashed with Trump during the federal government shutdown in 2019, over relief funds offered to the city during the coronavirus pandemic and over his plans to hold a grand military parade in the capital.

Trump castigated her on Twitter on Friday.

“The incompetent Mayor of Washington, D.C., @MayorBowser, who’s budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for ‘handouts,’ is now fighting with the National Guard,” Trump wrote.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleDutch mink cull starts as coronavirus spreads to 10th farm
Next articleOne death, no new coronavirus cases

Top Stories

World

Britain’s Banksy depicts U.S. flag on fire in Floyd tribute

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle...
Read more
World

What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, Greece working together to promote tourism, says Perdios

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism, Savvas Perdios, underlined that Cyprus and Greece send the message that they have successfully  contained the COVID-19 pandemic, to...
Read more
Local

Ministry issues guidelines for operation of gyms

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    As part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Health Ministry has unveiled guidelines for the operation of gyms ahead of their...
Read more
Local

One death, no new coronavirus cases

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A 68 year old man with coronavirus had died, the Health Ministry said on Saturday as it also announced no new positive cases for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Britain’s Banksy depicts U.S. flag on fire in Floyd tribute

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle...
Read more
World

What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in...
Read more
World

Dutch mink cull starts as coronavirus spreads to 10th farm

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Dutch mink farms have begun a government-ordered cull amid concern that animals infected with coronavirus could transmit the illness to humans. Infected mink have been...
Read more
World

British PM offers to accept EU tariffs on some goods to win trade deal

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to accept European Union tariffs on some UK goods in an attempt to win a trade deal...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros