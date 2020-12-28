Warrant for parody Twitter account of the Justice Minister

The Police have secured a search warrant for the house of a person who has been handling a parody Twitter account, in the name of the Justice Minister, following a relevant complaint to the Authorities by Emily Yiolites.

A relevant source told Philenews that Yiolites told the Police that her personal data has been violated since the said account enters into details regarding her personal life and presents photos of people of her family who have no relation to her civil identity.

Members of the Electronic Crime Combating Squad searched the house of a woman and confiscated evidence for further examination.