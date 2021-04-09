NewsLocalWarrant for imprisonment cancelled due to delayed service of summons

Warrant for imprisonment cancelled due to delayed service of summons

Former Larnaca mayor to spend 5 years in jail for corruption

The Supreme Court issued a warrant for the imprisonment of a man who had failed to pay child support. However the man proved the service of the summons was made on the day after he was suppose to appear in court, meaning that he received the summons on 9 January but was due to appear in court on 8 January. He also claimed tht he had paid a large part of the money requested by his ex wife directly to private schools.

Due to the fact that the summons was not received in time, the Supreme Court cancelled the warrant for his imprisonment.

By gavriella
Previous articleBritish strain of COVID-19 dominant in Cyprus
Next articleCyprus third in Europe for prison overcrowding

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros