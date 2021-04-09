Warrant for imprisonment cancelled due to delayed service of summons

The Supreme Court issued a warrant for the imprisonment of a man who had failed to pay child support. However the man proved the service of the summons was made on the day after he was suppose to appear in court, meaning that he received the summons on 9 January but was due to appear in court on 8 January. He also claimed tht he had paid a large part of the money requested by his ex wife directly to private schools.

Due to the fact that the summons was not received in time, the Supreme Court cancelled the warrant for his imprisonment.