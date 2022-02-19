Warning siren sounds in rebel-held capital in east Ukraine

NewsWorldWarning siren sounds in rebel-held capital in east Ukraine

Russian-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine said on Friday (February 18) they planned a mass evacuation of people from the city of Donetsk and other parts of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic. An hour or so after the announcement to evacuate people, warning sirens were heard in the centre of Donetsk. The move to evacuate people followed an increase in shelling along the line of control in the Donbass region over the last two days. The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic later issued a similar statement.

