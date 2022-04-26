Warning over severe hepatitis cases in children in Cyprus as well

Health experts have warned that severe hepatitis cases could be identified in children in Cyprus as well and called on parents to be on alert if symptoms occur.

Pediatrist Michalis Anastasiades also said that many cases have included gastrointestinal symptoms, including belly pain, diarrhea, and vomiting before showing signs of severe acute hepatitis, increased liver enzymes and jaundice.

Most cases didn’t have a fever and the virus is highly contagious, Anastasiades also told Philenews.

At least 169 severe hepatitis cases have been identified in children in an outbreak that involves 12 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

Among the cases, at least one child has died and 17 have required liver transplants. The children have been between 1 month and 16 years old.

“It is not yet clear if there has been an increase in hepatitis cases or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occur at the expected rate but go undetected,” WHO also said in a statement on Monday.