Warning over high dust concentration in the air

A high concentration of dust was observed in the air on Wednesday, according to measurements from ground stations of the government’s Air Quality Monitoring Network.

The public – particularly any vulnerable groups of population – are urged to avoid going out in open spaces until the observed episode elapses, as the small size of particles in dust could have negative effects on human health.

At the same place , employers are urged to take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks their employees may face while working in open spaces.

It is also recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, these are the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 9:00am in the following areas:

Nicosia: 78 μg/m3

Limassol: 128 μg/m3

Larnaka: 65 μg/m3

Paphos: 118 μg/m3

Paralimni: 49 μg/m3

Zygi: 38 μg/m3

Ayia Marina Xyliatou: 37 μg/m3

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.

(PIO)