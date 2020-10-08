Warning over high concentration of dust in the air

High concentration of dust in the air was observed on Thursday, following measurements by the Air Quality Monitoring Network which is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Labour Inspection.

The public, and particularly vulnerable groups of the population – children, older people – were advised to avoid open spaces until the dust subsides since its small size of respirable particles have negative consequences on peoples’ health.

At the same time, employers were asked to take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing risks on their employees while working in open spaces.

The Department also recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.