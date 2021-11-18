Warning over high concentration of dust in the air all across Cyprus

NewsLocalWarning over high concentration of dust in the air all across Cyprus

High concentration of dust in the air was recorded on Thursday and authorities have called on employers to take all necessary measures to protect labour workers.

Authorities have also called on vulnerable groups of society to stay indoors until the dust subsides.

Measurements at 7:00am from ground stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network showed the following:

Nicosia:                            96.4  μg/m3

Limassol:                              35  μg/m3

Larnaca:                             61.7  μg/m3

Paphos:                                 52.7  μg/m3

Paralimni:                              49  μg/m3

Zygi:                                    36.6  μg/m3

Agia Marina Xyliatou:       46.3  μg/m3

“Dust” refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air.

According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application “Air Quality Cyprus”.

By Annie Charalambous
Taste

