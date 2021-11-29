Warning over high concentration of dust in the air all across Cyprus

A high concentration of dust is in the air was recorded on Monday based on measurements by the Air Quality Monitoring Network ground stations.

The public, especially vulnerable groups – that is, children, older people and the ill – are urged to avoid circulating in open spaces until the dust subsides.Authorities warned that the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

And that employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 8:00 am in the following areas are:

Lefkosia: 105.3 μg/m3

Lemesos: 126.7 μg/m3

Larnaka: 54.8 μg/m3

Pafos: 155.2 μg/m3

Zygi: 68 μg/m3

Agia Marina Xyliatou: 50.7 μg/m3

It is noted that ‘dust’ refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM 10 ) in the air. According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.