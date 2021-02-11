Warning over high concentration of dust in air all across Cyprus

A high concentration of dust in the air was observed all across Cyprus on Thursday, according to measurements by the Department of Labour Inspection.

The public, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, older people and those poor in health, are urged to avoid going outdoors until the dust goes away.

The small respiratory particles in dust may have negative effects on human health added the warning.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 8:00am in the following areas are:

Lefkosia: 107 μg/m3

Lemesos: 96 μg/m3

Larnaka: 86 μg/m3

Pafos: 66 μg/m3

Paralimni: 67 μg/m3

Zygi: 39 μg/m3

Agia Marina Xyliatou: 50 μg/m3

It is noted that ‘dust’ refers to respiratory particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM 10 ) in the air.

According to the relevant legislation, a limit value not to be exceeded is set for the daily average concentrations at 50 μg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter).

More information on the measured pollutant concentrations and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.