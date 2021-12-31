Warning over closed, dangerous roads due to extreme weather conditions

Police warned on Friday that some roads have closed and others turned very dangerous because of the extreme weather conditions prevailing in Cyprus, especially in the district of Nicosia.

The Meteorology Service’s orange warning for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and fog is in effect till 5pm.

At the same time, the following roads in the capital of Nicosia have closed due to the extreme weather conditions:

—Red Cross Street in Strovolos because of a tree fall and mud

—Alexandroupolis Street in Strovolos because of the river overflowing

—Yiannis Koromias Street in kaimakli (Nicosia Industrial Area)

—Stadiou Street in Nisou, Halepianes Road in Dali-Tseri direction

—All bridge roads within historic Dali area

—Kotsiatis-Ayia Varvara road

—Potamia-Ayios Sozomenos road

—Agios Eftyhios Steet in Dali, due to water overflow

—The two bridges in Kokkinotrimithia (Kokkinotrimithia – Paliometocho road and that of Kokkinotrimithia – Denia)

—Akaki to Denia road

—The old Limassol to Nicosia road, near Kakoratzia, due to the accumulation of mud has become extremely dangerous

In addition, dangerous due to landslides and slippery conditions are the following Nicosia district mountainous roads: Kampos-Orkonda, Kakopetria – Karvounas, Pedoulas-Prodromos, Prodromos-Platres and Pedoulas-Pine Wood.