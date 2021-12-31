NewsLocalWarning over closed, dangerous roads due to extreme weather conditions

Warning over closed, dangerous roads due to extreme weather conditions

Roads Rain
Roads Rain

Police warned on Friday that some roads have closed and others turned very dangerous because of the extreme weather conditions prevailing in Cyprus, especially in the district of Nicosia.

The Meteorology Service’s orange warning for heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and fog is in effect till 5pm.

At the same time, the following roads in the capital of Nicosia have closed due to the extreme weather conditions:

—Red Cross Street in Strovolos because of a tree fall and mud

—Alexandroupolis Street in Strovolos because of the river overflowing

—Yiannis Koromias Street in kaimakli (Nicosia Industrial Area)

—Stadiou Street in Nisou, Halepianes Road in Dali-Tseri direction

—All bridge roads within historic Dali area

—Kotsiatis-Ayia Varvara road

—Potamia-Ayios Sozomenos road

—Agios Eftyhios Steet in Dali, due to water overflow

—The two bridges in Kokkinotrimithia (Kokkinotrimithia – Paliometocho road and that of Kokkinotrimithia – Denia)

—Akaki to Denia road

—The old Limassol to Nicosia road, near Kakoratzia, due to the accumulation of mud has become extremely dangerous

In addition, dangerous due to landslides and slippery conditions are the following Nicosia district mountainous roads: Kampos-Orkonda, Kakopetria – Karvounas, Pedoulas-Prodromos, Prodromos-Platres and Pedoulas-Pine Wood.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMovement restrictions on the cards to curb the rapid Covid-19 spread
Next articleTraffic-cameras system goes into operation on New Year’s Day

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros